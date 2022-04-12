Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver comments on Jerami Grant trade potential

The 2021-22 season is officially in the books for the Detroit Pistons and Jerami Grant is still on the roster.

As the NBA Trade Deadline approached, there was plenty of speculation that Grant would be traded to a contender but as we know, that did not happen.

On Tuesday, Pistons GM Troy Weaver spoke to reporters and he was asked about Grant’s current contract, along with his trade potential.

“I’m not sure. Jerami demonstrated his efficiency in the way he fit with the group. I’m curious. The deadline … people had their fillers out. Nothing that blew us away. Maybe something comes down the pipe.”

“I don’t expect it being an avalanche. Maybe after the playoffs … the phone rings a little bit.”

Nation, would you like to see Jerami Grant back with the Pistons for the 2022-23 season and potentially beyond?

"I don't expect it being an avalanche. Maybe after the playoffs … the phone rings a little bit." https://t.co/djwHX10b8I — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) April 12, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 4/12/22

If you’re new to daily fantasy basketball — maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot — you’re in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.

With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections, a matchup heat map, a lineup optimizer, and a bunch of other great resources to help give you an edge.

Daily fantasy basketball is very reliant on a player’s opportunity, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re up-to-date with key injuries. Our projections update up until tip-off to reflect current news, we have player news updates, and the FanDuel Scout app will send push notifications for pressing updates regarding your players.

We’ll also be coming at you with this primer every day, breaking down a few of the day’s top plays at each position.

Let’s break down today’s main slate on FanDuel.

Click here see the suggestions for today