Detroit Pistons include Jerami Grant in ‘huge offer’ for Ben Simmons

According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Detroit Pistons included Jerami Grant in a ‘huge offer’ for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

From Bleacher Report:

If Ben Simmons is the linchpin of the NBA‘s trade season, Jerami Grant is being viewed by league personnel as the best player with the highest likelihood of being dealt prior to the Feb. 10 deadline.

The situation in Philadelphia hasn’t changed since July: Daryl Morey’s front office has thus far rebuffed any Simmons offer that hasn’t included an All-Star-caliber partner for Joel Embiid who’s on the Sixers’ wish list.

The Pistons’ package of Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick, for example, was not met with much enthusiasm by Philadelphia brass, league sources told B/R. But when that deal construct began to circle around rival NBA front offices this fall, it also alerted teams to Grant’s surprising availability.