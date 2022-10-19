Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma Okeke in NBA debut [Video]

Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren may only be 18 years old, but he can certainly throw down a dunk like a grown man!

On Wednesday, during the Pistons season-opener against the Orlando Magic, Duren got himself his first ‘poster’ dunk in the NBA.

Watch as Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma Okeke

Watch as Jalen Duren takes the pass and absolutely destroys Chuma Okeke of the Magic with a thunderous poster dunk.

How is Duren playing so far?

So far so good for Duren as he has six points and five rebounds with about six minutes remaining in the first half. He has also added two blocks and an assist in 10 total minutes of action.

The Pistons currently lead the Magic by a score of 44-43, despite Orlando going on a 19-0 run earlier in the game.

