Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons reveal jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NBA Draft is in the books and our Detroit Pistons have added a pair of first-round picks to their roster in Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. On Wednesday night, the Pistons announced the jersey numbers for their two rookies, and as you will see below, Thompson will wear No. 9, while Sasser will roll with No. 25.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson

Below are a couple of photos so that you can see Thompson and Sasser in their new Pistons jerseys for the first time.

Other notable players to wear No. 9 and No. 25

Here are some other players who have donned the No. 9 and No. 25 for the Pistons.

Players who have worn No. 9

  • Mel Hutchins (1954-1957)
  • Jerami Grant (2021-2022)

Players who have worn No. 25

  • John Long (1971-1991)
  • Derrick Rose (2020-2021)
