Detroit Pistons Second Round Schedule Released After Historic Game 7 Win

The Detroit Pistons are back where this franchise has not been in a long time, and now the focus shifts quickly to what comes next.

Fresh off a dominant 116-94 Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena, the top-seeded Pistons have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The comeback from a 3-1 deficit already etched this team into franchise history. Now, the road to something bigger begins.

Detroit Pistons second round opponent still being decided

Detroit’s next opponent will be either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Toronto Raptors, with that series going the distance.

Game 7 between Cleveland and Toronto is set for Sunday night, meaning the Pistons will have little time to prepare once the matchup is finalized.

*Note: At the time of publishing, Cleveland leads Toronto 80-65 with 2:09 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

What is already locked in is the location advantage.

As the No. 1 seed, Detroit will host Games 1 and 2, along with potential Games 5 and 7, giving them a clear edge as they try to build on their momentum.

Detroit Pistons Game 1 set for Tuesday night

The wait will not be long.

The Detroit Pistons second round schedule begins Tuesday, May 5, with Game 1 tipping off at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on NBC Sports Network, with streaming available on Peacock.

It will mark one of the biggest home games Detroit has hosted in years, and the energy inside the arena is expected to match the moment.

This is already historic territory.

The Game 7 victory over Orlando was the franchise’s first series-clinching win since 2008 and the first ever playoff series clincher at Little Caesars Arena. It also marked Detroit’s first Game 7 win in two decades.

Detroit Pistons second round schedule: Full breakdown

Here is the complete Detroit Pistons second round schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5 in Detroit, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Peacock)

Game 2: Thursday, May 7 in Detroit, 7 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Game 3: Saturday, May 9 in Cleveland or Toronto, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Game 4: Monday, May 11 in Cleveland or Toronto, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 13 in Detroit, time TBD

Game 6: Friday, May 15 in Cleveland or Toronto, time TBD

Game 7: Sunday, May 17 in Detroit, time TBD

As always, Games 5 through 7 will be played only if necessary.

Detroit Pistons riding momentum into second round

Detroit is not entering this series quietly.

After falling behind 3-1 to Orlando, the Pistons responded with three straight wins, including a historic comeback in Game 6 when they erased a 22-point deficit to keep their season alive. That resilience carried into Game 7, where they controlled the game from the second quarter on.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 32 points and 12 assists in the clincher, while Tobias Harris added 30 points in one of his strongest performances of the postseason.

The Pistons are now just the 15th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit and win a series.

What’s at stake for Detroit moving forward

This next round represents more than just another series.

It is a chance for the Pistons to prove that their first-round comeback was not just about survival, but about growth. The adversity they faced against Orlando has already been embraced by players and coaches alike as a defining moment.

Now comes the test of consistency.

Detroit will face a more experienced opponent in either Cleveland or Toronto, both capable of slowing down high-powered offenses and forcing adjustments.

But if the past week proved anything, it is that this Pistons team does not shy away from challenges.

They welcome them.