Detroit Tigers Acquire ‘Old Friend’ Via Trade With Nationals

The Detroit Tigers have added infield depth by acquiring Zack Short from the Washington Nationals for cash considerations.

Short has been assigned to Triple-A Toledo and will not be added to the 40-man roster.

Back Where His MLB Career Began

This move brings Short back to the organization where he first reached the majors.

He made his MLB debut with Detroit in 2021 and spent parts of three seasons with the Tigers, establishing himself as a reliable utility option before moving on to other clubs.

Career Numbers and Role

Over 241 big-league games, Short has hit .172 with 15 home runs and 67 RBIs, posting a .271 on-base percentage and a .567 OPS.

While the offensive production has been limited, his value has come from his versatility. Short has logged time at shortstop, second base, and third base, giving teams flexibility across the infield.

Recent Stops and Experience

Short’s career has included stints with multiple organizations since leaving Detroit, including time with the Mets, Red Sox, Braves, Astros, Yankees, and most recently the Nationals.

That experience has helped him carve out a role as a depth piece capable of stepping in when needed.

Depth Move With Familiarity

For the Tigers, the addition is less about immediate impact and more about organizational stability.

Short knows the system, the expectations, and the clubhouse environment, making him a seamless fit as a depth option at Triple-A.

Ready if Called Upon

With Detroit navigating injuries and roster movement early in the season, having a player like Short waiting in Toledo provides insurance.

It’s a low-risk move—but one that gives the Tigers a familiar and flexible option if the need arises.