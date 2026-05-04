Cade Cunningham Sends Confident Message After Detroit’s Game 7 Victory

The Detroit Pistons didn’t just advance Sunday night. They revealed exactly who they are.

After dismantling the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena, completing a stunning comeback from a 3-1 series deficit, the tone inside Detroit’s locker room wasn’t just relief. It was pride.

And Cade Cunningham made it clear why.

Cade Cunningham credits adversity for Detroit Pistons Game 7 win

For Cunningham, the road to this moment mattered just as much as the result.

“We feel like we’ve overcome a lot to get to where we are right now,” Cunningham said after the game. “We bond over that in the room. We bond over being dawgs and working through any situation.”

That identity was tested early and often in the series.

The Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, found themselves down 3-1 against a physical Orlando team that refused to back down. Instead of unraveling, Detroit leaned into the challenge.

“Being down has made us bond over that again and brought us tighter,” Cunningham added.

It showed on the floor.

Detroit Pistons Game 7 win powered by leadership and control

Cunningham didn’t just talk about resilience. He embodied it.

The All-Star guard delivered a masterful performance in Game 7, finishing with 32 points and 12 assists while controlling every aspect of the game. He dictated pace, found teammates in rhythm, and attacked when the Pistons needed a bucket.

More importantly, he never looked rattled.

Detroit outscored Orlando 40-27 in the second quarter and maintained control the rest of the way, turning what could have been a tense finish into a runaway win.

That composure starts with Cunningham.

Cade Cunningham reacts to avoiding Game 8 and looks ahead

There was also a sense of humor and perspective in Cunningham’s postgame comments.

After surviving a seven-game battle, he acknowledged what everyone was thinking.

“I think it’s a good format the NBA has, only seven games in a series,” he said with a smile. “They were a great opponent for us.”

It was a nod to how taxing the series had become, both physically and mentally.

But Cunningham didn’t linger on the grind.

“I’m excited for what’s to come. First playoff win, I want to get plenty more.”

That mindset is exactly what Detroit needs moving forward.

Cade Cunningham on his relief to not be playing an 8th game against Magic: "I think it’s a good format the NBA has — only seven games in a series. They were a great opponent for us."



"I'm excited for what’s to come. First playoff win — I want to get plenty more." pic.twitter.com/T9JA2W4hEw — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) May 3, 2026

Detroit Pistons Game 7 win sets tone for deeper playoff run

The Pistons didn’t just win a series. They built something in the process.

Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren led the way statistically, while players like Ausar Thompson filled in the margins with defense and energy. Together, they formed a team that now understands what it takes to respond under pressure.

The adversity didn’t break them. It sharpened them.

Now, Detroit moves on with confidence, chemistry, and a belief that extends beyond one round.

If Cunningham’s words are any indication, the Pistons aren’t satisfied.

They’re just getting started.