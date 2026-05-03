Detroit Tigers Closer Kenley Jansen Suffers Injury

The Detroit Tigers are navigating another layer of bullpen uncertainty, and this time it involves their most experienced late inning arm.

Kenley Jansen has been sidelined over the past two games with a right groin and lower abdomen issue, forcing Detroit to adjust in high-leverage situations. While the injury has not required a trip to the injured list, it has been enough to keep the veteran closer out at a time when stability is badly needed.

Kenley Jansen Injury Adds Pressure to Tigers Bullpen

The Kenley Jansen injury comes at a delicate moment for the Tigers, who have already been juggling roles in the bullpen.

Manager A.J. Hinch provided a measured update before Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers, offering some reassurance while acknowledging the recent tension.

“Thankfully, we’re going to get him back,” Hinch said Saturday. “It’s been an uneasy last few days in the bullpen.”

Jansen is currently considered day to day, but his absence has forced Detroit to rely on a mix of arms to cover the late innings.

Recent Performance Raises Stakes

Even before the Kenley Jansen injury surfaced, the veteran reliever was working through a rough stretch.

Jansen has blown saves in each of his last two appearances, allowing four earned runs on three hits in just two thirds of an inning. Those struggles, combined with the current injury, have created a sense of urgency for both the player and the team.

For a pitcher who has built a career on reliability, the recent results stand out.

Tigers Searching for Stability Late in Games

Without Jansen available, the Tigers have had to improvise in key moments, something that can quickly become a challenge over the course of a series.

Detroit’s bullpen has been under increased pressure, especially with other recent roster moves and injuries impacting depth. The lack of a clear closer option has made late inning execution even more critical.

The Kenley Jansen injury has not only affected availability, but also the overall structure of the bullpen.

What’s Next for Detroit

The Tigers are hopeful that Jansen’s issue remains minor and that he can return to action in the coming days.

If he is able to bounce back quickly, it would provide an immediate boost to a bullpen that has been tested early in the season. Until then, Detroit will continue to lean on its depth while searching for consistency in the final innings.