Detroit Pistons send Cade Cunningham to Spurs in proposed trade

The Detroit Pistons are at a crossroads following a challenging start to the season, with a record of 2-1 spiraling into 24 consecutive losses as they head into their game against the Utah Jazz. This slump has sparked discussions about potentially radical changes within the team, including speculation about trading their 2021 first-overall pick, Cade Cunningham. The idea, while still hypothetical, raises questions about the Pistons' long-term strategy and their commitment to the players they have drafted under current management.

The Proposed Trade

NBA writer Bill Simmons recently suggested that the San Antonio Spurs should trade for Cade Cunningham, positing a trade that could significantly benefit both teams. This proposed trade, involving four first-round picks, could potentially reshape the Pistons' future, offering them a fresh start with new talent.

Pistons Get:

Spurs' first-round pick in 2024 (likely top 10)

Raptors' first-round pick in 2024 (top-six protected)

Hawks' first-round pick in 2025

Bulls' first-round pick in 2025 (top-10 protected)

Spurs Get:

Cade Cunningham

Bill Simmons' Rationale

“If I'm firing everyone in the front office and I’m Tom Gores, I'm like, ‘That didn't work. We had the first, fifth, fifth and seventh picks in the draft and we just lost 23 games in a row,” Simmons said on the podcast he hosts with Ryen Russillo.

“You’re not trading Cade,” said Russillo. “It can be awful, they could lose every game the rest of the way, the front office doesn’t want to turn to the fan base and be like, ‘OK, we screwed it up with him.' You’d rather rude it out and have him be really disappointing for five years.”

The Bottom Line – A Game of Choices

Whether to stick with a long-term plan or pivot in response to setbacks is a dilemma many franchises face. This proposed trade could mark a significant shift in the Pistons' trajectory, offering a chance to rebuild with a fresh set of first-round picks. However, it also comes with the risk of letting go of a potentially transformative player. In the high-stakes world of the NBA, such decisions are never taken lightly, as they can define the course of a team's future and legacy.