RECAP: Detroit Pistons Ruin Career-High Game By Cade Cunningham In 24th Straight Loss

Cade Cunningham's career-best 43-point night goes to spoil courtesy of another Detroit Pistons loss.

Why It Matters for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons put up a gutsy fight against the Atlanta Hawks but unfortunately finished the night with their 24th straight loss. There were a handful of opportunities for the Pistons to snap their losing streak but the Hawks were too much in the 130-124 defeat.

Monday's matchup featured a spoiling of a career-high breakout performance by Cade Cunningham. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick led all scorers ith an impressive 43 points on 16-24 shooting from the field in 44 minutes. Cunningham also saw the floor well setting his teammates up with seven assists.

Detroit came close but never led against Atlanta in their road matchup. The red-hot shooting of the Hawks was a challenge for the Pistons to slow defensively, especially from three-point range. Atlanta finished the night shooting an efficient 46-85 from the field and 16-36 from deep.

The Pistons came into the matchup short-handed without Killian Hayes (illness) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder). Jalen Duren remains out of action as he continues to rest his injured ankle.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 25 points for the Pistons on 9-17 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points as the team's starting center. Jaden Ivey earned another starting opportunity putting together 15 points.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Atlanta Hawks Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Atlanta Hawks By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 0 Hawks – 16

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 21 Hawks – 8

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 9/22 Hawks – 16/36

Blocks: Pistons – 3 Hawks – 10

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 68 Hawks – 54

Cade Cunningham: 43 points, 16-24 FGs, 7 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic: 25 points, 9-17 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs

Marvin Bagley III: 17 points, 7-12 FGs, 3-4 FTs

Jaden Ivey: 15 points, 6-13 FGs, 8 rebounds

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons' next opportunity at cracking their losing streak is Thursday at home against the Utah Jazz at 7:00 P.M.