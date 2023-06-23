Fans react accordingly to Detroit Pistons selecting Ausar Thompson

The Detroit Pistons selected shooting guard Ausar Thompson from the City Reapers of Overtime Elite (OTE) with the 5th overall pick in tonight's opener of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Ausar Thompson is the newest face with the Detroit Pistons

Thompson is a native of San Leandro, California, and would play high school basketball at Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He would soon earn All-Country honors after averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Later on, as a junior, he'd average 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while helping his team to the Class 4A state championship.

In his first year with the Overtime Elite, Thompson would average 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He'd later be named to the All-OTE First Team a year later after averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

The reaction from Pistons fans was varied

From the moment that the selection was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who accidentally pronounced the team name as “Picktons” before correcting himself, reactions began coming in.

Wrapping It Up: How do you feel about the selection?

Hindsight is always 20/20, and we won't know what kind of player Thompson can be in the NBA until we actually see him out there on the court wearing the Pistons' red, white, and blue.

In the meantime, what are your reactions to the selection?