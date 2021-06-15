Detroit Pistons to hire 3 new assistant coaches

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing deals to hire three new assistants to Dwane Casey’s staff: Boston’s Jerome Allen, ex-Indiana assistant Bill Bayno and Sacramento’s Rex Kalamian, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian, Bayno worked for Casey in Toronto. Allen interviewed for Celtics HC job last week.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.