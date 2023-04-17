Detroit Pistons to interview assistant Rex Kalamian for head coaching vacancy

The Detroit Pistons are officially in a head coaching search, having made the call to not renew Dwane Casey for what would have been a 6th season. And while the team is already looking at potential outside hires after getting permission to speak to Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, they'll also be speaking with an internal figure in current assistant coach Rex Kalamian.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, and later confirmed by team beat writers.

Kalamian is in his 26th year as an assistant coach in the NBA and has worked for the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors. Additionally, Kalamian serves as the head coach of the Armenian national team.

He first came to Detroit in June of 2021 and has been an assistant on Detroit's staff for the past two years. He also previously served with Casey during their time with the Toronto Raptors.

He first started with the Clippers in 1995, where he would spend the next eight years under former coach Bill Fitch. During his time in Oklahoma City, he oversaw the development of players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Wrapping It Up: Pistons Look to Rebound from a Disappointing Season

Whoever the Pistons select as their head coach, they'll be tasked with helping the franchise rebound from a miserable 2022-23 season that saw them win only 17 games.

Kalamian is very highly regarded by Casey, who is assisting the team front office in their coaching search.