The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for a dynamic offseason as they shift their focus from the 2023 NBA Draft to free agency. With approximately $30 million in cap space at their disposal, the Pistons are poised to make significant moves starting June 30. As they seek to bolster their young core and propel the organization forward, the team is exploring various avenues to improve its roster. According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons are expected to make a run at wing, Cam Johnson.

Detroit Pistons to make run at Cam Johnson

According to Edwards III, the Pistons plan to make a run at acquiring Johnson during the free agency period.

There have been reports that the Nets plan to offer Johnson a four-year, $84 million deal. Detroit, which plans to make a run at Johnson, league sources tell The Athletic, can make Brooklyn sweat.

If the Pistons offer a four-year, $100 million contract, the Nets surely would have to think about it. A deal with an average annual value of $25 million per year isn’t bad for someone of Johnson’s skill set, even if the upside isn’t there. Detroit can offer that comfortably — and a little bit more.

How Johnson would fit with the Pistons

In terms of fit, Johnson would be an ideal addition to the Pistons' lineup as he has the ability to knock down triples and play solid defense. That being said, would the Pistons be willing to shell out $25 million or more per season to a player who has already missed a ton of games in his career due to injury.

Bottom Line – Seizing an Opportunity

As the Detroit Pistons set their sights on Cam Johnson, they have a chance to strengthen their roster and accelerate their journey toward competitiveness. The team's financial flexibility puts them in a favorable position to make a compelling offer, potentially outbidding other interested parties. If they can secure Johnson's services, it would be a significant step towards establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.