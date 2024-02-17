Detroit Police Chief James White confident in security plan for 2024 NFL Draft

Secure Motor City: Detroit Police Chief James White is confident in his department's ability to protect the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The City of Detroit continues preparations to host the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in April. However, following the tragic shooting death of a fan and numerous injuries during the recent Super Bowl celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, understandable concerns about event security have emerged. Detroit Police Chief James White assures the public that law enforcement is fully confident in its ability to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.

Detroit law enforcement is prepared for the 2024 NFL Draft

Security measures will be stringent for such a large-scale event, and according to Chief White, he and his department are highly confident in their capacity to ensure the safety of the public throughout the proceedings.

“Very confident in our plan, very confident in our partnerships, and certainly very confident in our community,” White explained during a recent interview with Lansing-based TV station WILX-TV.

Following the events earlier this week in downtown Kansas City, Chief White stated that his department will be closely analyzing that incident to learn from it and enhance their preparedness.

“Certainly, we look at what’s happened, and we’re going to study it like we study unfortunately the other events that have happened throughout our country already this year and just learn from them,” White said.

The event is expected to draw an estimated 300,000 fans to Detroit.

As the sports world once again focuses its attention on the Motor City, we hope that the upcoming monumental event will not only be enjoyable for all participants but, more importantly, a safe and secure occasion.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to officially commence on Thursday, April 25th, and will run through April 27th.