Detroit Red Wings 2021 NHL Draft Lottery best-case scenario

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets and they are now down to just one game remaining in their 2020-21 season.

Following the win, the Red Wings’ best-case scenario when it comes to the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery is them having the fourth-best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick.

As it stands at this moment, the Red Wings have the sixth-best odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. That would give them a 7.5% chance.

