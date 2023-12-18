Detroit Red Wings are ‘ecstatic’ about the return of Dylan Larkin

The return of Dylan Larkin to the Detroit Red Wings lineup has the team feeling ‘ecstatic'!

The confirmation of the return of Dylan Larkin to the Detroit Red Wings lineup came from head coach Derek Lalonde this morning. His presence will be a valuable addition to the team, especially after they suffered three losses in the four games when he was unable to participate. Understandably, the Red Wings are eagerly anticipating Larkin's return to game action and ready to enjoy his presence back on the ice.

After today's skate ahead of their match against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings officially confirmed Larkin's return to the lineup. This marks his first appearance since the injury he sustained on December 9.

“He got cleared yesterday, took him through some contact with the skate yesterday, wanted to see how he reacted in the morning skate and got the OK afterward,” Lalonde said.

The Detroit Red Wings are “ecstatic” to have him back

Lalonde expressed the team's elation at Larkin's return, particularly given the collective struggle, with the Red Wings managing just one goal across their last two games combined.

“We’re ecstatic,” Lalonde said. “Even when we were going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive but it’s worked out good and obviously, it’s a good sign for us to get back him.”

“It’s a boost, but I think it slots people correctly,” he continued. “I don’t know if he’ll be at the top of his game like he was before. You saw it with J.T. (Compher) the other night. J.T. was a big boost for us because it slotted the guys correctly, but it takes a little time with NHL pace.”

The Red Wings are well aware of the urgency to accumulate points and secure wins, essential to keeping up with the fiercely competitive Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. This push becomes crucial if they aim to achieve a playoff berth, a milestone they've pursued since their last appearance in 2016.

“We’ve lost some ground. For sure we need to start accumulating some points,” Lalonde said. “Last two games we give up three goals and don’t find a way to get a point. We need to be a little more desperate with our game tonight.”

Bottom Line: Time to start a new winning streak

Larkin's leadership and scoring abilities stand as vital pillars for Detroit's success. His absence in the lineup was starkly felt as the Red Wings grappled not just with winning but even with goal-scoring, particularly evident in their performance over the last two games.

Tonight's game is scheduled to commence shortly after 7:00 PM, and fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit Extra for television coverage, while radio coverage will be available on 97.1 The Ticket.