Detroit Red Wings NotesDetroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils: How to watch, listen to, and stream Game 2

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Inside the Article
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?Things to know about Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with an impressive 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings stormed out of the gates in the first period as they put up 25 shots on goal. Unfortunately, none of those shots hit the back of the net.

Featured Videos

But in the third period, the good guys finally broke through when rookie Elmer Soderblom scored from point-blank range, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?

On Saturday night, the Red Wings will look to remain undefeated when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

What: Game 2 – Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Streaming: you have two options: you can watch with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+.

Odds via Draft Kings: New Jersey -170, O/U 6.5

bet-promo id=”288376″ 

Things to know about Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

  • Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in net for the Red Wings
  • The Devils lost their season opener 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night
  • The Red Wings will see a familiar face as Tomas Tatar plays for the Devils

TAGGED: Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devis
Share this Article
Previous Article Derek Lalonde Derek Lalonde gets his ‘WOW’ moment as Red Wings win home opener
Next Article Bryce Young Alabama makes HUGE decision on QB Bryce Young
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions uniform combination
Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]
Detroit Lions News
DJ Chark Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions place DJ Chark on IR, announce 6 other roster moves
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana
Detroit Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?