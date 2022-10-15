Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils: How to watch, listen to, and stream Game 2

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with an impressive 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings stormed out of the gates in the first period as they put up 25 shots on goal. Unfortunately, none of those shots hit the back of the net.

But in the third period, the good guys finally broke through when rookie Elmer Soderblom scored from point-blank range, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?

On Saturday night, the Red Wings will look to remain undefeated when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

What: Game 2 – Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m ET

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Streaming: you have two options: you can watch with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+.

Odds via Draft Kings: New Jersey -170, O/U 6.5

