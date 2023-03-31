Detroit Red Wings call up No. 8 pick Marco Kasper

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday night that they will be recalling Marco Kasper from Rögle of the Swedish Hockey League. Kasper was the team's first-round draft pick 2022, and he has spent the current season with Rögle, where he collected 23 points (8-15-23) in 52 regular-season games. Kasper's call-up to the NHL comes as the Red Wings prepare for a three-game road trip.

Key Points

The Red Wings have called up Kasper from Rögle of the Swedish Hockey League.

Kasper has collected 23 points in 52 regular-season games.

There is speculation that Kasper could have a chance to make the Red Wings next season.

Kasper has stated that he plans to play in North America next season.

Big Picture: Marco Kasper has been called up by the Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have called up top prospect Marco Kasper from Rögle of the Swedish Hockey League. Kasper has had an impressive season, and his call-up to the NHL comes as the Red Wings prepare for a three-game road trip. The team has not announced their plans for Kasper, but there is speculation that he could have a chance to make the Red Wings next season. Kasper has stated that he plans to play in North America next season, and if he doesn't make the Red Wings roster, he will play in the American Hockey League for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Marco Kasper By the Numbers

Kasper collected 23 points (8-15-23) in 52 regular-season games in the Swedish Hockey League.

Kasper's 23 points were the second-most by any skater 20 years of age or younger in Sweden's top professional league.

Kasper totaled 72 penalty minutes in the regular season.

Bottom Line: Kasper's NHL Call-Up is a significant moment

The call-up of Marco Kasper to the NHL is significant for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it gives Kasper the opportunity to showcase his skills at the highest level of hockey. Kasper has had an impressive season in Sweden, and the Red Wings believe that he has the potential to become a top player in the NHL. The call-up also shows the Red Wings' commitment to developing their prospects. The team has a number of talented young players in their system, and Kasper's call-up is a sign that the Red Wings are willing to give their prospects a chance to succeed.