Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde details his ‘good problem to have’

Head coaches rarely refer to “good” problems, but Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde finds himself in such a situation following today's practice at Little Caesars Arena. With multiple players poised to rejoin Detroit's lineup, the team now boasts a wealth of options for their special teams units, a situation many NHL clubs would envy.

With 13 forwards and seven defensemen that include the return of both Patrick Kane and Ben Chiarot, Detroit boasts impressive depth that wasn't available to them last season.

“We've worked in 11 guys for 10 power play spots the last two days,” Lalonde said after Friday's practice. “Those aren't easy decisions, but we welcome those decisions.

“In my two years here, I've been trying to find five guys for a power play at times last year. The added depth having 11 guys, that's a good problem to have.”

Lalonde specifically highlighted the valuable contributions that Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong bring to the team, emphasizing their increased playing time during power plays.

“You're trying to get some hands to match up on the power play there, with him being a lefty and his ability to take a faceoff,” Lalonde said of Veleno. “He's made some plays on the power play. And it's spreading out some minutes. We ask a lot of some other guys in penalty killing minutes and it just gets Joe's minutes a little more with power-play time.”

“He can play probably every spot on the power play, so that's a huge positive,” Lalonde then said of Sprong.

The Red Wings have enjoyed a break since last Wednesday, allowing them to fully recover from any injuries and recharge with some much-needed rest and relaxation.

They will resume action tomorrow at Little Caesars Arena, hosting the Vancouver Canucks in a matinee matchup slated to start at 1:00 PM. Fans can catch the game on television through Bally Sports Detroit, while radio coverage will be provided by 97.1 The Ticket.