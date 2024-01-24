Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde disappointed over ‘missed opportunity’ in loss to Dallas Stars

Tuesday night's game left Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde disappointed over their ‘missed opportunity'.

The Detroit Red Wings initially held control against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, securing a 2-1 lead after the 1st period. However, the 2nd period turned nightmarish as Dallas netted four goals on 25 shots on goal, leading to the replacement of goaltender Alex Lyon and putting Detroit at a three-goal deficit. Despite a spirited comeback attempt in the 3rd period, Detroit fell short of securing at least one valuable point in the standings, leaving head coach Derek Lalonde disappointed.

The Detroit Red Wings' comeback opportunity fell short

Despite Detroit scoring on all three of their power-play opportunities, it would prove to be too little, too late against the Stars, a top team in the Western Conference.

“Little disappointing in any time you go 3-for-3 on your power play, and feel like you won two periods, and to just get outplayed that much for 20 minutes is disappointing,” Lalonde said afterward. “It felt like a missed opportunity against a really good team.…it's unfortunate we let the 2nd period get away from us.”

The Stars mounted a comeback by scoring four goals in the opening 15 minutes of the 2nd period, effectively pinning Detroit in their own zone for a significant portion of the frame.

“The difference in the game, and some credit to them, but it was on us,” Lalonde said. “Missed tracks, a few turnovers, and some of those things we've been eliminating out of our game kind of all came back to us in the 2nd period against a team that's just simply too good.”

Bottom Line: A disappointing finish, but time to rebound

Regardless, the Red Wings will need to bounce back as they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit secured a victory over them during their previous meeting in Detroit on December 17, in a thrilling 7-6 shootout.

It remains uncertain whether the Red Wings will have the services of Patrick Kane and Ben Chiarot, both of whom were unavailable in the game against the Stars.