Detroit Red Wings ‘ColorTown’ concept jersey includes ‘Hockeytown’ logo [Photo]

If you have been following along with our friend over at @Z89Design on Twitter, you have probably noticed that he has been releasing a series of NHL ‘ColorTown’ concept jerseys and they have been pretty smooth.

We have been waiting patiently for the Detroit Red Wings ColorTown concept jersey to be revealed and the wait is now over.

Take a look at the Red Wings ColorTown concept jersey that features the ‘Hockeytown’ logo across the Red Wings famous winged wheel.

What do you think about the black?

