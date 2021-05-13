Detroit Red Wings ‘ColorTown’ concept jersey includes ‘Hockeytown’ logo [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following along with our friend over at @Z89Design on Twitter, you have probably noticed that he has been releasing a series of NHL ‘ColorTown’ concept jerseys and they have been pretty smooth.

We have been waiting patiently for the Detroit Red Wings ColorTown concept jersey to be revealed and the wait is now over.

Take a look at the Red Wings ColorTown concept jersey that features the ‘Hockeytown’ logo across the Red Wings famous winged wheel.

What do you think about the black?

Red Wings #ColorTown Concept! Rules of the series dictate I couldn't use red or white as primary, so the fans voted on black! I used that classic 90's "Hockeytown" logo, aptly, as the "town" element here. The slanted stripe aims to convey the wheel flying down the road. (28/40) pic.twitter.com/Pcxt90Wrkq — Z89Design (@Z89Design) May 13, 2021