Detroit Red Wings conduct ‘under-the-radar’ coaching interview

At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the Detroit Red Wings announced they would not be bringing back Jeff Blashill as their head coach for the 2022-23 season.

On Friday, news broke that the Red Wings had hired former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde to take over for Blashill.

Now that Lalonde has been hired, the Red Wings’ focus has shifted to bringing in some assistant coaches.

Detroit Red Wings have ‘under-the-radar’ coaching interview

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have conducted an “under-the-radar” interview with Calgary Flames assistant coach, Ryan Huska.

In addition, the Red Wings have reportedly interviewed Alex Westlund for their goalie coach opening.

As reported by @FriedgeHNIC, the Red Wings have interviewed Ryan Huska from Calgary for an assistant coach position and Alex Westlund for goalie coach #LGRW #RedWings — The Grind Line Podcast™ (@GrindLinePod) July 3, 2022

In his latest article, Friedman also said the Red Wings are believed to be working on a contract extension with Dylan Larkin and that he “did wonder” if the Red Wings would be Jack Campbell’s next home.

From Elliotte Friedman:

Now that coach Derek Lalonde’s in place, the focus turns to the roster. (Under-the-radar coaching interview: Calgary assistant Ryan Huska. Not sure if he had one or two there). The Red Wings are believed to be working on an extension with Dylan Larkin. One thing to know: the final season of Larkin’s current contract has a no-trade clause that kicks in July 13. It’s not like Steve Yzerman (Lamoriello Lite) to tell us anything, but it wouldn’t be a shocker if he’s told Larkin he needs an answer before that kicks in. Detroit has room to do almost anything it wants, but there’s not a lot of intel that escapes. I did wonder if the Red Wings would be Jack Campbell’s next home, but they don’t seem to be the favourite.

Nation, do you think it is a foregone conclusion that the Red Wings give Dylan Larkin a contract extension? It sure seems like that is the case (and it should be).

