He saved his first NHL goal for a dramatic flair!

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has scored his first NHL goal, an overtime winner to complete his team’s comeback over the Buffalo Sabres:

Mo moments like this to come! Moritz Seider's first NHL goal is the OT winner! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/IRaVWUmobp — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 7, 2021