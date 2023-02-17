Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin Named NHLPA Player of the Week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up their fifth straight win with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. They have not lost their first game back after the All-Star break since February 7th against the Edmonton Oilers 5-2. Since the All-Star break, the Red Wings are 5-1-0, outscoring teams 25-15 in those six games.

Leading the league in points for the week with 10, @Dylanlarkin39 netted 2 GWGs and recorded four straight multi-point games to help the @DetroitRedWings extend their win streak to 5, on his way to being named NHLPA Player of the Week.

Dylan Larkin's Week

Dylan Larkin used the all-star game to get himself going, as he has been the hottest player in the league, managing a point in every game since the return from the break. In the first six games back, he scored six goals and six assists for 12 points. In the last week, he's scored five goals and five assists for ten points, with two of those five goals being game-winning goals and three of those five goals also coming on the power play.

Larkin has had a lot on his mind this season with the lingering contract talks, but in the last week, it looks like that is behind him. With Larkin's play, he has Detroit thinking about the possibility of making the playoffs and wreaking havoc on the league with one of the toughest schedules the rest of the way. With his play this past week, it's proved that the Red Wings need him, and he needs a contract as soon as possible.