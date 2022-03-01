Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond buries OT winner vs. Hurricanes [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings are back in the win column following Saturday night’s wild 10-7 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and rookie forward Lucas Raymond, who scored twice against the Leafs, made it possible.
He banged home Tyler Bertuzzi‘s pass at the side of the net in overtime tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, giving his team the two points and completing the come-from-behind victory:
🗣LUCAS RAYMOND CALLED GAME #LGRW
— Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) March 2, 2022
