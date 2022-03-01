in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond buries OT winner vs. Hurricanes [Video]

13 Views 3 Votes

The Detroit Red Wings are back in the win column following Saturday night’s wild 10-7 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and rookie forward Lucas Raymond, who scored twice against the Leafs, made it possible.

He banged home Tyler Bertuzzi‘s pass at the side of the net in overtime tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, giving his team the two points and completing the come-from-behind victory:

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Winnipeg Jets show tremendous solidarity with Ukraine [Video]