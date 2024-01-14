Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings F Patrick Kane leaves vs. Maple Leafs, won’t return

After landing on his hip, Detroit Red Wings F Patrick Kane leaves tonight's game against Toronto. Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today Sports

After landing on his hip, Detroit Red Wings F Patrick Kane leaves tonight's game against Toronto.

The Detroit Red Wings are experiencing impressive contributions from former adversary Patrick Kane, who chose to join them after a complete recovery from offseason hip surgery. However, concerns loom for Red Wings fans as he left tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and headed to the dressing room accompanied by a trainer.

Patrick Kane leaves

Kane was shaken up and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Kane was forcefully checked into the boards by Toronto forward Pontus Holmberg, and subsequently, he was taken down by the same player, landing awkwardly on his hip. Clearly wincing in discomfort, Kane promptly made his way down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

The Red Wings would soon confirm Kane's status for the remainder of the evening as being unavailable.

Naturally, Red Wings fans are hoping that it's just a minor ailment for Kane and that he's being held out of the rest of the game as a precautionary measure.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings won the Patrick Kane sweepstakes earlier this month, as he chose to sign with them after completing rehabilitation from offseason hip surgery
  2. He's been providing some impressive contributions so far in his tenure with Detroit
  3. Patrick Kane leaves tonight's game after taking a hard hit and landing awkwardly on his hip
Bottom Line: Best wishes for Patrick Kane to be okay

The fact that Kane underwent hip surgery during the offseason and landed awkwardly tonight on his hip is naturally a cause for concern.

Until then, we hope that Kane's ailment isn't serious and that he's being properly looked after by Detroit's training staff.

