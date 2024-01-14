Detroit Red Wings F Patrick Kane leaves vs. Maple Leafs, won’t return

After landing on his hip, Detroit Red Wings F Patrick Kane leaves tonight's game against Toronto.

The Detroit Red Wings are experiencing impressive contributions from former adversary Patrick Kane, who chose to join them after a complete recovery from offseason hip surgery. However, concerns loom for Red Wings fans as he left tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and headed to the dressing room accompanied by a trainer.

Kane was shaken up and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Kane was forcefully checked into the boards by Toronto forward Pontus Holmberg, and subsequently, he was taken down by the same player, landing awkwardly on his hip. Clearly wincing in discomfort, Kane promptly made his way down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

Patrick Kane heads to the locker room after this spill.. pic.twitter.com/DwgAWcx7my — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) January 15, 2024

The Red Wings would soon confirm Kane's status for the remainder of the evening as being unavailable.

UPDATE: Patrick Kane (lower body injury) will not return tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 15, 2024

Naturally, Red Wings fans are hoping that it's just a minor ailment for Kane and that he's being held out of the rest of the game as a precautionary measure.

Bottom Line: Best wishes for Patrick Kane to be okay

The fact that Kane underwent hip surgery during the offseason and landed awkwardly tonight on his hip is naturally a cause for concern.

Until then, we hope that Kane's ailment isn't serious and that he's being properly looked after by Detroit's training staff.