Detroit Red Wings fans voice excitement after call-up of Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings fans voice excitement after Simon Edvinsson was called up from Grand Rapids!

The Detroit Red Wings announced an exciting roster move today, promoting defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins. This move came as a response to Olli Maatta‘s departure during last night's game against Philadelphia, where he couldn't return, prompting the need for reinforcements on the blue line. And the call-up has resonated with fans on social media, as their overwhelmingly positive reaction speaks volumes about their excitement and confidence in this roster move.

The Red Wings drafted Edvinsson in Round 1 of 2021

Already having had luck with Swedes in their system in years past, the Red Wings picked Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick in 2021. After one year playing with Frölunda HC in his native Sweden, Edvinsson would jump to North America in 2022-23 by suiting up for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. His stint of nine games with Detroit represented the maximum threshold allowed before triggering a year of his three-year entry-level deal. This ensured that his participation remained within the limits to preserve the structure of his contract.

Detroit Red Wings fans voice excitement over Edvinsson's arrival

The Red Wings announced the call-up earlier today, and the fans met the move with overwhelming approval.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings summoned defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins earlier today The move will mark Edvinsson's first NHL action this season after having appeared in nine games last season Detroit Red Wings fans voiced their overwhelming approval to the move on social media shortly after the announcement

Bottom Line: It's Edvinsson Season

The Red Wings have faced considerable challenges in preventing goals lately, a stark contrast to their strong offensive capabilities. The addition of the young Swedish defenseman to their blue line could potentially bring some much-needed stability to their defensive efforts.

Tonight, the Red Wings will face the New Jersey Devils on the road at the Prudential Center in their last game before the Christmas break. The puck drops at 7:00 PM, and fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage or tune in to 97.1 The Ticket for radio commentary.