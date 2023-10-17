Detroit Red Wings G James Reimer talks about shutting out Blue Jackets in debut

In his debut for the Detroit Red Wings, goalie James Reimer left an indelible mark by shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets with an impressive 23 saves. Reimer's stellar performance, combined with the team's solid defensive efforts, resulted in a 4-0 victory at Nationwide Arena. Following the game, Reimer talked to the media about his debut shutout with the Red Wings.

Just how you draw it up

Reimer expressed his delight at securing a shutout in his very first game and credited the team's structure and commitment for this remarkable achievement.

“That’s pretty much how you draw it up, right?” Reimer said with a smile. “The way the guys battled tonight was impressive. It was an emotional win on Saturday, so sometimes maybe there’s a little bit of a hangover and we weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be in the first. But after that, the last 40 (minutes) we just buckled down. Pretty special to see the way the guys worked.”

“It’s really special to get a shutout your first game,” Reimer added. “I’m pretty sure I’m not going to get 80 more shutouts, but it’s a testament to our structure and compete tonight.”

Reimer gives props to his teammates

Reimer also made sure to give props to his teammates for dominating the Blue Jackets.

“We just took the game over. I’m happy with the way I played, but just watch the game tape. The way these guys played, dominated and pushed the puck to areas where I could see it and clear rebounds was just…they played great.”

“You play the same way no matter what. You always have confidence in your team, but it allows you to make sure you’re at your spots and not overplaying or overthinking. Just let the puck come to you.”

Big Picture: Reimer's Impact

James Reimer's remarkable debut shutout for the Detroit Red Wings not only marks a significant personal achievement but also showcases the team's potential for the season. The strong defensive performance and the ability to secure a victory, even after an emotional win just days prior, illustrate the Red Wings' determination and resilience.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

James Reimer made an exceptional debut for the Detroit Red Wings by achieving a shutout against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Shayne Gostisbehere and Olli Maatta played pivotal roles in securing a 1-0 lead for the Red Wings. Reimer attributed the shutout to the team's structure and commitment, and the Red Wings are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins next.

Bottom Line – A Stellar Start for Reimer and the Red Wings

James Reimer's debut shutout adds a new dimension to the Red Wings' season. With a solid team effort and a strong structure, the Red Wings have set the stage for a promising campaign. As they return to Little Caesars Arena to face the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team and their fans have every reason to be optimistic about the future.