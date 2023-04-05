Detroit Red Wings get unfortunate news on forward Marco Kasper’s injury

This morning the Detroit Red Wings held an optional morning skate before their game tomorrow night against the Buffalo Sabres, after practice Red Wings head coach Derek LaLonde would address the media. LaLonde informed everyone that 2022 eighth-overall draft pick forward Marco Kasper would be out longer than expected and is not available for the rest of this season. Kasper was called up just the other day and made his NHL debut against Toronto on Saturday.

Kasper not likely to play again this year, lower body that he played through in his debut but after further eval looks like it will keep him out. Nothing that will require surgery — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 5, 2023

Key Points

Kasper made his NHL debut on Saturday against Toronto.

Marco Kasper done for the season with a lower-body injury.

Marco Kasper was drafted eighth overall in 2022 by Detroit.

Red Wings take on Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.

Bottom Line

Kasper made his first appearance in the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in Detroit's 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs. Kasper did not find the score sheet, but he did play almost 15 minutes, winning 12.5% of his faceoffs. Kasper centered the second line playing alongside youngster Lucas Raymond and Veteran Andrew Copp.

Kasper suffered the injury while playing with Rögle in the Swedish Hockey League where he collected 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists in 52 regular-season games. The injury will not require surgery but will affect his offseason training, but Kasper should still be ready to go on Opening night of the 2023-24 season.