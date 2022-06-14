For the Detroit Red Wings, it’s already the offseason and that means there will be plenty of speculation, rumors, and suggestions surfacing everywhere about what GM Steve Yzerman should or should not do to make the team better.

Some of those suggestions make a ton of sense and others seem rather bold.

While surfing the web this afternoon, we came across an article from Matthew Kendziuk of OctopusThrower.com that suggests the Red Wings trade for Edmonton Oilers star center, Leon Draisaitl.

Detroit Red Wings land Leon Draisaitl in suggested trade

Kendziuk suggests the Detroit Red Wings package the following to pry Leon Draisaitl (and the contract of Oscar Klefbom) from the Oilers:

FILIP HRONEK JAKUB VRANA JOE VELENO 2022 1ST ROUND PICK

Here is Kendziuk’s rationale for both the Red Wings and the Oilers making this trade:

Why the Oilers Should Consider

While giving up a super star in the league, they have proven that they do not have the depth to be serious contenders. McDavid, Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins, and Nurse assume almost $35 million of the Oilers cap, preventing them from being able to sign quality depth options. With this trade they pick up three top-nine options, a capable puck-moving defenseman, and assets in the draft. Why the Wings should Consider They need a star forward and an elite level center. The trade gives the Wings flexibility to move Larkin to the wing or provide the captain better matchups. His experience of being “the man” over the past few seasons will allow him to be even more effective in his 200-foot game. Hronek is replaceable with prospects in the system, the draft, or free agency. While Vrana is trade piece that the fans will miss, his ability and skillset will be enticing to the Oilers; you must give up something good to get something good. Veleno has a top six potential. It may be difficult to give up a prospect like Joey V but with the Wings having a high-end prospect pool; he is expendable

Nation, if you were Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, would you make this trade for Leon Draisaitl if it was on the table?

