Detroit Red Wings need to expect Lucas Raymond to excel

The Detroit Red Wings saw Lucas Raymond vault himself into the Calder Trophy conversation in his rookie campaign. After coming over from Sweden and joining the team last summer, he worked his way onto the roster. After a heck of a performance in training camp, he found his way onto the opening night roster.

Though the organization knew he would see time with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22, it was not a lock for him to be on the roster as it was with Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. As the Red Wings approach the 2022-23 season, there must be high hopes for Raymond’s upcoming performance.

At a minimum, the Red Wings must be expecting another strong campaign from the winger, needing him to settle in. There’s been a history of breakout rookies who slump in the second year, getting a bit of a “Sophomore” slump. For Raymond, this cannot happen.

The Red Wings need to advance this rebuild, and Raymond taking a step back would be a huge detriment to where the team is going. I am not suggesting that a rough performance this season means he’s washed and a bust, but it puts the team behind, then needing a big season from Raymond in 2023-24.

If Raymond can establish himself in 2022-23, the Red Wings will be in good shape moving forward.

The Detroit Red Wings need Lucas Raymond to have success in 2022-23.

In his rookie season, Raymond put on a show and was a pleasure for Red Wings fans. He broke into the league nicely and made a debut that leaves the fans excited for what’s to come. He finished third on the team in points and goals while being a source of offense for the Red Wings.

In 82 games played, Raymond picked up 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 total points for the Red Wings. His performance was snubbed of the Calder Trophy nomination, but as the last one out, he was in the conversation for sure. Raymond earned NHL All-Rookie Team honors and was solid all around.

But looking ahead, Raymond needs to be great once again in 2022-23. The Red Wings need to keep advancing this rebuild, and Raymond is one of the focal points moving forward, so there is not a lot of room for him to struggle in 2021-22; the expectations should be high.

The sophomore slump has to be avoided, and Raymond needs to pick up where he left off. It’s a long offseason, and the team still needs a coach, but one thing is certain about the 2022-23 season, Raymond has to be great. This team cannot afford Raymond to struggle, missing out on a substantial piece of the offense.

While I do not think this is something to be concerned about, Raymond has to be just as good in 2022-23. This is not something that the Red Wings should be worrying about, hoping he can do it. I think Raymond has it in him, especially after the way he looked settled in by the end of the 2021-22 season.

Raymond should still be held to high expectations this season.

