Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings place former sixth overall pick Filip Zadina on waivers

By Chris Lavallee
Moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings placed right winger Filip Zadina on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman. Zadina was drafted by the Red Wings sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Filip Zadina by the numbers

Zadina, in his career, has appeared in 190 games, all for the Red Wings; in that time, he has recorded 68 points coming on 28 goals and 40 assists; he is a career minus 51 and has never finished as a plus in his career, out of his 68 points 23 of those came on the Power-Play. Last season Zadina played in just 30 games for the Red Wings and recorded seven points on three goals and four assists; he was a minus-five with just over 13 minutes of ice time.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

What happens over the next 24 hours for the Detroit Red Wings and Zadina will be interesting, another team could claim him, or if he clears, he could be sent to Grand Rapids or even released. The move is a little surprising, but at the same time, with all the signings the Red Wings made over the weekend makes sense, with Detroit signing J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer. The Red Wings also have some wingers at development camp that could push for playing time, which could play into the decision to put Zadina on waivers.

New Detroit Red Wings goalie James Reimer happy to be back in ‘traditional market’

