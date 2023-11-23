Detroit Red Wings play ‘complete game’ in shutout win vs. Devils

The Detroit Red Wings play ‘complete game' against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, winning 4-0.

The Detroit Red Wings got back onto the winning side of things in their annual Thanksgiving-Eve game at home, defeating the New Jersey Devils by a 4-0 score thanks to goaltender Alex Lyon‘s 2nd career shutout. And it was the “complete game” that they played that enabled them to pick up a valuable pair of points in the tight standings.

The Red Wings jumped out to a 4-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish

The Red Wings enjoyed a three-goal outburst in the first period, thanks to tallies from Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri all within the span of 73 seconds.

“A little more complete game,” said coach Derek Lalonde of the victory. “I loved the way we defended. We didn't give up a whole lot. Alex was great. I still think there are moments in our game we can manage a little better, we had some turnovers and some miscues with the puck which gave them some odd man types of looks, but our urgency defensively was big.

“A trip like that, to come off the road and respond like that, is real good on the guys, pretty impressive.”

Alex Lyon picked up his 2nd career shutout

Goaltender Alex Lyon, who made his Red Wings debut against the Maple Leafs on Friday, stopped all Devils shots that he faced for his 2nd career shutout.

“It's huge, I felt it was pretty similar to when we were in Sweden, the boys played great,” Lyon said. “From my perspective, that's all you can ask for and it goes a long way. They have confidence in me and I have confidence in them. It's a good start and there's just a lot more work to go.”

For Fabbri, who tallied his third goal of the season in the win, Lyon was the difference.

“He's been outstanding these last couple of games,” Fabbri said. “But not only that, but this whole year he's been grinding and staying ready. We're all very happy that he got in there and he did so well. It's huge for the group.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings got back on the winning side of things Wednesday night, defeating the New Jersey Devils by a 4-0 final score, which included the 6th goal of the season from Lucas Raymond Head coach Derek Lalonde credited his team playing a “complete game” for the valuable two points Goaltender Alex Lyon earned his second career shutout

Bottom Line: On to Boston

The Red Wings now hit the road to play the Boston Bruins. As you remember, it was the Red Wings who dealt Boston their only regulation loss so far this season.

Friday's game is set to start at 1:00 PM EST, airing on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket will provide coverage.