Jake Walman health update released by Detroit Red Wings

An important Jake Walman health update was released by the Detroit Red Wings ahead of tonight's game.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ involvement in the NHL Global Series was marked by several disappointments. Despite playing two consecutive matches, they managed to secure only one point and faced the additional setback of losing defenseman Jake Walman to injury during the second game. However, there's a silver lining for the Red Wings: Walman's injury wasn't severe enough to sideline him for tonight's game at Little Caesars Arena.

Walman did not return to Friday's game

It was a concerning moment when Walman seemed to catch a rut in the ice while skating toward the Detroit net, leading to a headfirst fall. His distress was evident, and he needed immediate assistance from the team's training staff to leave the playing surface and head toward the dressing room.

He'll be back in the lineup tonight against the Devils

The good news is that he'll be playing with the rest of his teammates tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Walman is in the first year of a three-year contract with the Red Wings that he agreed to near the end of last season. In 16 games this season, he's tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) along with a +5 rating.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings lost defenseman Jake Walman during Friday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs; unfortunately, he did not return to play for the remainder of the afternoon. Tonight, the Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Walman is set to play, with forward Klim Kostin sitting out as the odd-man.

Bottom Line: Time to start winning again

After a scorching start with a 5-1 record, the Red Wings have noticeably cooled down. Tonight offers a chance for redemption against the Devils, who handed them a defeat in the season's opener in New Jersey.

The game kicks off at 7:00 PM EST and will be aired on Bally Sports Detroit, while 97.1 The Ticket will provide radio coverage.