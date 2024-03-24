Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/24/24

Take a look at our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for the rest of this afternoon, as there are plenty of games with Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push implications on the docket.

It’s shaping up to be an intense battle until the end of the regular season for the Detroit Red Wings as they strive to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, earlier today, the Washington Capitals surged past the Red Wings with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, claiming the 2nd Wild Card position. However, Red Wings fans will also have their eyes on several other games with playoff implications as they continue to fight for their postseason dreams.

Key Games with Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push Implications

With Washington’s triumph over the Jets today, the Red Wings find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Coincidentally, the upcoming Tuesday night matchup between the Red Wings and Capitals has now escalated into a pivotal game for both teams, particularly for Detroit’s playoff aspirations. Washington now has 79 points in the standings, while Detroit is still at 78.

There will be plenty of scoreboard-watching by Red Wings fans today, as there are a handful of games with Stanley Cup Playoffs implications on the schedule.

At 5:00 PM, the New York Islanders (75 points) will face off against the New Jersey Devils (72 points). A victory for the Islanders would bring them within a point of the Red Wings, who recently defeated them at Little Caesars Arena this past Thursday night. However, the Islanders’ win over the Jets yesterday has propelled them back within striking distance of Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning (83 points) are in southern California to challenge the struggling Anaheim Ducks. A win for the Lightning could extend their lead over Detroit.

Furthermore, the Buffalo Sabres (71 points) can remain mathematically in contention as they face the Calgary Flames later this evening in Alberta.

The Pivotal Matchup

Undoubtedly, the Red Wings’ upcoming clash against the Capitals on Tuesday night arrives at a pivotal juncture in the season as the schedule nears its conclusion. A victory would propel Detroit back into the second wild card position, at least temporarily.

However, the significance of this scenario is underscored by the missed opportunities against seemingly weaker opponents. Inexplicably dropping matchups against teams like the Arizona Coyotes twice in a week, along with losses to the Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins, has heightened the urgency. Every point is crucial at this stage, and Detroit’s inability to capitalize on these prime opportunities is particularly stinging now.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: Will the Red Wings advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

A month ago, the Red Wings held a comfortable lead in the standings, boasting a 10-point cushion over their nearest competitor. However, their recent streak of seven consecutive losses in regulation has dramatically shifted the landscape, placing Detroit in a precarious position in their bid to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Despite the disappointing 1-0 loss to the Nashville Predators yesterday, there were positive takeaways. Goaltender Alex Lyon showcased an impressive performance, and the team exhibited a level of effort absent in previous matches against Arizona and Pittsburgh. Looking ahead to Tuesday, let’s hope the Red Wings hit the ice with renewed determination and secure a valuable two points.