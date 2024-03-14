Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik

Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik under emergency conditions

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings will look to snap their six-game losing streak when they host the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena. When they take the ice, the Red Wings will hope to get a little boost from Austin Czarnik, who has been recalled from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Detroit Red Wings enforcers Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik

Austin Czarnick By The Numbers

Czarnick, who is 31, has appeared in 18 games for the Red Wings so far this season, but he has yet to score a goal. During his time in Grand Rapids this season, he has nine goals and 17 assists in 36 games.

The Red Wings will host the Coyotes on Thursday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings aim to end their six-game losing streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
  2. Austin Czarnik has been recalled from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions to potentially boost the Red Wings’ lineup.
  3. Czarnik has nine goals and 17 assists in 36 games with the Griffins this season, although he has yet to score a goal in 18 games for the Red Wings.
Detroit Red Wings admit

The Bottom Line:

As the Detroit Red Wings seek to break their losing streak, they’re calling upon Austin Czarnik for an added spark. Czarnik’s performance in the AHL shows promise, and the team is hopeful that he can translate that success to the NHL level when they take on the Coyotes.

