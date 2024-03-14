Is Derek Lalonde the right fit as Detroit Red Wings coach?

Is Derek Lalonde the right fit to lead the Detroit Red Wings back to the promised land?

In his first season as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, Derek Lalonde faced significant challenges, including a noticeable talent gap compared to his previous team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Like any new coach guiding a team through a rebuilding phase, Lalonde encountered expected growing pains. However, some fans have voiced concerns regarding Lalonde’s coaching strategies and whether he is the optimal leader for the Red Wings’ future.

Many have observed that Lalonde often maintains a predominantly expressionless demeanor on the bench, even during his team’s in-game struggles and meltdowns. This stoicism has left some fans feeling unsettled and questioning Lalonde’s ability to motivate and effectively lead his team through adversity effectively.

Adding to the concerns is the alarming trend where the Red Wings have appeared completely unprepared to compete at various points throughout this and last season. This lack of readiness has been especially pronounced during their current skid, raising significant questions about the team’s preparation and mindset.

Detroit’s struggles were particularly glaring in their matchups against the Coyotes and Sabres, as they consistently appeared outmatched and outplayed right from the opening moments. Their opponents routinely outworked them, dominated in battles for loose pucks, and exposed deficiencies in their passing game. What’s even more troubling is that both Arizona and Buffalo, teams significantly lower in the standings, looked every bit as good as the Stanley Cup-contending Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche did in their respective wins over Detroit.

Despite Arizona having played the previous night and having sold valuable assets at the Trade Deadline, they displayed a formidable performance against Detroit. These developments underscore the urgent need for the Red Wings to address their shortcomings swiftly if they are to salvage their playoff aspirations. And Lalonde hasn’t inspired confidence that he’s the one to be able to work this out.

Is Lalonde too player-friendly?

Fans reminisce about the time when former elite assistant coach Dave Lewis stepped up to replace the legendary Scotty Bowman as head coach following Bowman’s retirement after leading the team to victory in the 2002 Stanley Cup. However, Lewis’s tenure was marked by a tendency to prioritize friendship with players over making tough decisions, such as benching underperformers.

It’s become all too common to witness struggling veteran Jeff Petry consistently taking to the ice, while many fans eagerly anticipate the promotion of young talent like Simon Edvinsson from the American Hockey League. Does Lalonde possess the iconic no-nonsense attitude characteristic of the more stern bench bosses in hockey? Early indications suggest otherwise, raising doubts among fans.

Bottom Line: Will Lalonde be the long-term head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

GM Steve Yzerman‘s decision to appoint Derek Lalonde as head coach stemmed from their prior connection during their time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, indicating a belief in Lalonde’s suitability for the role.

At this juncture, the Red Wings face a critical moment, with their postseason aspirations hanging in the balance. However, amidst Detroit’s recent six-game losing streak and broader struggles, scrutiny has intensified regarding Lalonde’s decisions and their alignment with the Red Wings’ long-term interests.