Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka to miss multiple weeks after injury

Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka was hurt during the recent IIHF World Junior Championships and won't be able to play any time soon.

The Detroit Red Wings hold high expectations for Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka, whom they drafted 17th overall last year. His stellar performance for Team Sweden in the recent IIHF World Junior Championship has showcased his potential. Unfortunately, an upper-body injury has sidelined him from play for the foreseeable future.

Sandin Pellikka was named the top defenseman of the World Junior Championships

In the seven games Sandin Pellikka played for his native Sweden, he amassed six points (2G, 4A). He also scored the overtime-winning goal that propelled Sweden to the semifinals against Czechia.

An undisclosed injury will keep him out of action

Sandin Pellikka will be unable to play for Skellefteå AIK, his team in the Swedish Hockey League, any time soon thanks to the injury.

News out of 🇸🇪 and oh are they bad, Axel Sandin-Pellikka was injured at some point during the #WorldJuniors and played the whole final hurt.



He has had x-rays and judging by the chatter it looks like he could be out of commission 4-8weeks.@DetroitRedWings @m_bultman#LGRW — Lars Thorsell (@LarsThorsell) January 7, 2024

“It is true that he is injured and that our doctors need to look at him,” Skelleftea coach Robert Ohlsson explained. “What I know now is that he won’t play for the next week anyway. It’s sad.”

Additionally, team doctor Karin Granburg said that Sandin Pellikka is currently employing the use of a plaster cast to help heal the ailment.

According to goaltender Mattias Hallberg, he and the rest of his teammates are “optimistic and believe that his rehabilitation process will go well. We expect him to be fully recovered soon and ready for full play again in a few weeks.”

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Sandin Pellikka for a quick recovery

The puck-moving defenseman is exactly the kind of player that the Red Wings have been coveting, and Sandin Pellikka certainly fits the bill.

We send our best wishes to the young prospect for a quick recovery and hope to see him back out on the ice as soon as possible to continue his professional development before his inevitable tenure in North America with the Red Wings.