Detroit Red Wings reportedly eyeing ex-draft pick as assistant coach

The Detroit Red Wings are in need of a new assistant coach after having informed former assistant Doug Houda at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL season that he wouldn’t be retained, along with former head coach Jeff Blashill.

The Red Wings and general manager Steve Yzerman have already found Blashill’s replacement, bringing aboard former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in team history. And now, it looks as though they could be zeroing in on another addition to the staff. According to a report from The Detroit Free Press, the Red Wings have their eyes on former San Jose Sharks bench boss Bob Boughner, who was recently terminated by the club after three years in Silicon Valley.

The @DetroitRedWings add some head coaching experience to Derek Lalonde's staff. He's also a former Wings draft pick. https://t.co/PKQ5BqOYtl — Freep Sports (@freepsports) July 7, 2022

If he sounds familiar to Red Wings fans, there’s a reason for that. He was selected by the Red Wings with the 32nd overall selection in the incredible 1989 NHL Draft, ahead of future Red Wings legends like Nicklas Lidstrom and Sergei Fedorov. A veteran of 630 career NHL games, Bougher tallied 15 goals and 57 assists.

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly eying a former draft pick

He has plenty of coaching experience, having coached the Florida Panthers as well as the San Jose Sharks. He also coached the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires to the OHL championship in 2009, and was rewarded with the League’s Coach of the Year award two consecutive seasons.

Lalonde had this to say to say during his introductory press conference when it came to what he’s looking for in an assistant coach:

“With that D position, I really would love some big-time experience there,” Lalonde said. “Both playing experience and coaching experience. I did not play in this league; I think there’s huge value in that. I would hope to get a guy of that experience to lean on.”

