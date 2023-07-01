Merch
Red Wings Notes

Getting to Know New Detroit Red Wings Goalie James Reimer

By Chris Lavallee
Moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings added goalie James Reimer as he signed a one-year, 1.5 million dollar contract. Reimer played for the San Jose Sharks last season.

James Reimer by the Numbers

  • 43 Games Played
  • 12-21-8 Record
  • .890 Save Percentage
  • 3.48 Goals Against Average

James Reimer Scouting Report

He has never proven that he can be a 60-game starter in the NHL. Instead, he has shown he can carry a team for short stretches as part of a 1A/1B system. Is big and strong, solid technically and has changed his stance in the crease to improve his balance, enabling him to cover more net while giving shooters less space. Has also improved his physical conditioning over time.” – Sports Forecaster

Detroit Red Wings Goalie James Reimer

The Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman mentioned one of the things he needed was a backup goalie, and he got one with the addition of James Reimer. Reimer could be a good piece for the Red Wings; it remains to be seen if he is the only goalie they will sign, as they could look to add another one and keep Reimer for depth, especially after Red Wings starting goalie Ville Husso suffered from some injuries during the season last year.

