Detroit Red Wings rookie Simon Edvinsson ‘nervous’ about NHL debut

Detroit Red Wings‘ defenseman Simon Edvinsson, their first-round draft pick in 2021, has been recalled from minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids and is set to make his NHL debut. The Wings are dealing with several injuries, including two defensemen and a forward, which gives Edvinsson the opportunity to showcase his skills. The 20-year-old Swede has had a promising rookie season with the Griffins, leading all Griffins defensemen with 27 points in 51 games. Edvinsson admits to feeling nervous but is excited about the opportunity. He will make his debut on Saturday when the Red Wings host the Colorado Avalance at Little Caesars Arena at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Key Points

Edvinsson's consistency has been praised by Grand Rapids' coaching staff and Wings management.

Coach Derek Lalonde is interested to see how far Edvinsson has developed from the exhibition season.

Big Picture: Detroit Red Wings' future looks bright with Simon Edvinsson

Simon Edvinsson's NHL debut is significant for Red Wings fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the promising young defenseman in action. The 2021 first-round draft pick has shown significant improvement during his time with the Griffins and has been praised for his consistency. Edvinsson's development in the NHL will be key to the Wings' future success, and his debut is an exciting opportunity for fans to see the team's future potential.

By the Numbers

Edvinsson leads all Griffins defensemen with 27 points in 51 games.

He has 5 goals, 22 assists, and 50 penalty minutes.

Edvinsson has had 4 multi-point games this season, including a career-high 3 assists, 4 points, and a plus-five rating in a game on Feb. 15 against Rockford.

Edvinsson's stats demonstrate his impressive performance during his rookie season with the Griffins. As a defenseman, his ability to score goals and provide assists, while also being willing to take penalties, shows his versatility on the ice. Edvinsson's four multi-point games are also impressive and demonstrate his ability to make a significant impact in games.

What Edvinsson is saying about getting called up

“I'm kind of nervous. I was nervous (Thursday night) when I was driving up here. I'm looking forward to it.” – Simon Edvinsson via Detroit News

“I felt like I wasn't quite ready to be starting up here. I had a lot of things to improve on and I feel like Grand Rapids has been a good place to improve on that stuff, and it's been good.” – Simon Edvinsson