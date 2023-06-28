DSN’s Detroit Red Wings 2023 NHL Draft Primer

The 2023 NHL Draft has arrived, and we found out a few weeks ago that the Detroit Red Wings will be picking with the ninth overall pick and the 17th overall pick in the first round. The Red Wings also have eight other selections in the draft, with those picks taking place tomorrow. On Thursday, they will pick back-to-back-to-back in round two at 41,42, and 43.

They will also pick 73, 117, 137, 169, and 201. This has been talked about as one of the deepest drafts, and it’s even deeper at the forward position, which the Red Wings have been rumored to be looking into heavily. The first two picks in the draft should be slam dunks with Connor Bedard and University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli; after that, things could get crazy, and who knows who could be available at pick nine or 17 for the Red Wings.

When To Watch:

Round 1:

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Where: Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Time: 7:00 PM

Broadcast: ESPN | ESPN+

Rounds 2-7:

Date: Thursday, June 29

Where: Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Time: 11:00 AM

Broadcast: NHL Network | ESPN+

The Detroit Red Wings #9 Pick

Over the last few weeks, many mock drafts have had different picks for the Red Wings; I’ve seen Ryan Leonard, Matthew Wood, Matvei Michkov, Zach Benson, and a few more. The one thing about Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is you never know what he will do with this pick and who could fall.

I am a massive fan of taking Oliver Moore if he is available at pick nine. Some have said he is faster than Connor McDavid and could be a future second line Center behind Dylan Larkin which would give the Red Wings two quick centerman. Moore this past season played for the United States U18 team; he played in 61 games, tallying 75 points (31 goals and 44 assists). Moore also played at the World Juniors Championship, appearing in seven games and recording nine points (4 goals and four assists; He was also a plus-six.

The Detroit Red Wings #17 Pick

This pick has been rumored lately as the pick that could be traded to Ottawa in exchange for Alex DeBrincat; it’s also been reported that this pick may be used for the player that Ottawa wants to make sure they can get the deal done before the night is over; that will be a story to watch develop as the day goes along.

Like the ninth pick, mock drafts for this pick have varied with names like Axel Sandin Pellikka or even Eduard Sale, but if the Red Wings do pick here and he is available, then the selection should be a slam dunk, and they should take Samuel Honzek who plays left wing and center. It was rumored that Yzerman liked Honzek a lot; last season, he played for Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League, where he faced Connor Bedard. Honzek played in 43 games recording 56 points (23 goals and 33 assists).

Past 1st round picks for the Detroit Red Wings

2018: Filip Zadina

2019: Moritz Seider

2020: Lucas Raymond

2021: Simon Edvinsson & Sebastian Cossa

2022: Marco Kasper

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings on Draft Night

Draft Night, no matter what sport is an exciting time; It's a chance to see who the future stars of your favorite team could be. Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will look to use their picks and finally make it out of picking in the Lottery spots. I trust that Steve Yzerman is going to do what is best for the team the next two days, whether that is trades to acquire young players that he described could be a part of this core for the future or if he takes players with all of his picks that could be part of the future of the Detroit Red Wings organization.

Each season this team has progressed and gotten better and better, with last year being the first time they have reached 80+ points since the 2015-16 season, which was the last time they made the playoffs, I have a strong feeling after the draft, and after free agency Red Wings fans may be feeling like the stretch of missing out on Hockey in summer may be coming to an end.