Michigan F Youssef Khayet Enters NCAA Tranfer Portal

Youssef Khayet Enters NCAA Tranfer Portal as the Michigan Basketball program continues to fall apart.

Detroit Lions are Projected to Win Almost Every Game on 2024 Schedule

The Detroit Lions are projected to win, win, and win some more in 2024!

Simon Edvinsson touts his development after being recalled by Detroit Red Wings

To the rescue? Simon Edvinsson's arrival in Detroit comes at a crucial juncture for the Red Wings.
Paul Tyler

Detroit Red Wings sign Carter Gylander

Red Wings News Reports

Goaltending depth: Detroit Red Wings sign Carter Gylander to an entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have signed Colgate University goaltender Carter Gylander to a contract that will be an entry-level deal that starts next season. But for now, he’ll be reporting to duty to the Grand Rapids Griffins for the remainder of this current season.

Detroit Red Wings sign Carter Gylander

A native of Beaumont, Alberta, Gylander was born in June of 2001 and stands an imposing 6’5″. He was selected by the Red Wings in the 2019 Draft with the 191st overall pick (Round 7).

Currently playing for Colgate University, he has compiled a record of 14-14-4, maintaining a goals-against average of 2.93 and a save percentage of .901, though he has yet to achieve a shutout.

Last season, he earned the ECAC Hockey Tournament Most Oustanding Player award after helping his club to a championship, besting Harvard University.

Red Wings goaltending hasn’t been stable of late

The Red Wings’ goaltending situation has been far from stable lately. Ville Husso, who started the season as the primary goaltender, is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, marking the second time this season he’s been forced to miss significant playing time due to such an ailment. Adding to the uncertainty, Alex Lyon, who had been a reliable presence for much of the year, has recently encountered a rough patch in his performance. Meanwhile, veteran James Reimer has displayed flashes of brilliance but also inconsistency between the pipes.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a two-year, entry-level contract
  2. Currently, Gylander is suiting up for Colgate University and was a 2019 Draft selection of Detroit
  3. Detroit’s current goaltending situation isn’t stable considering the struggles of Alex Lyon and the injury to Ville Husso, along with the uncertainty of James Reimer
Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Bottom Line: Welcome to the Red Wings, Carter Gylander

The Red Wings will undoubtedly welcome Gylander into their development system, especially given his imposing physical stature, which aligns with that of their top-rated goaltending prospect, Sebastian Cossa, who also stands at 6’6″.

Anticipating Gylander’s contributions to the Griffins for the remainder of the season, the organization eagerly awaits his ongoing development within the Red Wings’ system.

