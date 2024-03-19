Simon Edvinsson touts his development after being recalled by Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson will skate for the Detroit Red Wings tonight, his 1st NHL game since December.

In a pivotal move as the Detroit Red Wings fight to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in eight seasons, Simon Edvinsson will skate for the team tonight, marking his first NHL game since December. With the Red Wings hovering just one point out of a playoff position, Edvinsson’s recall from the American Hockey League couldn’t come at a more critical time. Tonight, as the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena, Edvinsson discussed the strides he has made in his game since his last stint in the NHL.

Simon Edvinsson’s arrival comes at a crucial juncture

The Red Wings’ quest to end their playoff drought has led to strategic moves, including Edvinsson’s promotion. The towering 6-foot-6 defenseman is set to enhance Detroit’s top four, partnering with Jeff Petry, a preseason comrade whose chemistry with Edvinsson is already established. “You just look at him on the ice,” Petry remarked, praising Edvinsson’s size, skating ability, and poise with the puck.

Navigating Through Injuries

Edvinsson’s recall was expedited due to defenseman Jake Walman’s day-to-day status with a lower-body injury, alongside other team ailments. Forward Michael Rasmussen is also a game-time decision because of illness. Despite these challenges, Edvinsson’s focus remains unwavering. “(It’s) like go out and play your kind of hockey,” Edvinsson said, echoing the encouragement he’s received from the team.

Simon Edvinsson Stats over last 10 games

GAMES GP G A TP +/- Last 5 games 5 0 2 2 -4 Last 10 games 10 2 2 4 +0

The Mental and Physical Growth of Edvinsson

Edvinsson’s time with the Grand Rapids Griffins has been invaluable. He led the defensive group with eight goals and 29 points across 51 games. This stint in the AHL has not only honed his physical capabilities but also his mental resilience. Edvinsson highlighted his enhanced defensive play, particularly in smaller ice settings, which has prepared him for every battle in the NHL.

Team Dynamics and Support

The dynamic within the Red Wings hints at a supportive environment ready to nurture Edvinsson’s talents. With the entire team, including injured captain Dylan Larkin, who’s set to return to practice soon, Detroit is rallying to adapt and overcome its current hurdles. “We’re looking for solutions and answers,” said Coach Lalonde, emphasizing the fluidity of the team’s situation and their openness to keeping Edvinsson beyond his injury replacement role.

He’s honed his skills in the American Hockey League

As Edvinsson puts it, he feels his game has blossomed in the defensive zone while playing in the AHL.

“I feel D-zone especially is where my growth has been from last year,” Edvinsson said. “Of course, the more you play the better you get, but I feel like you gain more experience from that. I feel like I’ve developed a lot.”

“Like more in my head,” Edvinsson continued. “Just get those reps in defensively on the smaller ice, it helps to get to that point to be engaged in every situation, to want to win every battle. I feel like I’ve developed a compete on the ice that I didn’t have before.”

He’ll be paired with veteran Jeff Petry tonight, who touted his big frame as one of his positive attributes.

“The big frame, his ability to skate, that’s huge,” Petry said. “His poise with the puck, just making sure that we communicate on the ice. I think he has the skill set to be here and do well. We’ll just kind of work with him on different things that we see and kind of build it from there.”

Bottom Line: No choice but to win

Simson Edvinsson is one of Detroit’s prized young prospects, and the organization views him as a potential franchise cornerstone on the blue line much in the same manner as Moritz Seider.

Tonight’s game against the Blue Jackets is scheduled to begin shortly after 7:00 PM, with television coverage available on Bally Sports Detroit along with radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.