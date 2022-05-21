Detroit Red Wings sign LW Taro Hirose

The Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season is a wrap and now it’s time for GM Steve Yzerman to work his magic and hopefully make enough additions that the team can be more competitive in the coming years.

Though there will probably be a couple of bigger moves this off-season, Yzerman will also be making some minor moves along the way.

One of those minor moves came just moments ago as the Red Wings announced that they have signed RW Taro Hirose to a 2-year deal.

Hirose has been up and down with the Red Wings and he has been one of the top scorers with the Grand Rapids Griffins over the past couple of seasons.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/2zBXmAUNqI — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 21, 2022

