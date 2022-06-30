Can history repeat itself for the Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23?

While the Detroit Red Wings and their fanbase sat around to watch the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup Championship for the 2021-22 season, there was not much to cheer about. Former Red Wings forward Darren Helm picked up his second championship ring, but the Avalance dethroned the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Even though the Detroit Red Wings were far from making the playoffs in 2021-22, there is a bit of a coincidence in history that bodes well for Hockeytown. Barstool Detroit tweeted a picture detailing the weird coincidence ar0und the Red Wings and Avalanche cup runs.

While I’m not talking about unrivaled, I am talking about the fact that the Red Wings have gone on to win the Stanley Cup the last two times the Avalanche have done so. Here’s the Tweet from Barstool Detroit that spells it out.

The Red Wings have won the Stanley Cup the year after both of the Avalanche’s previous two runs. 1996: Colorado

1997: Detroit

1998: Detroit 2001: Colorado

2002: Detroit 2022: Colorado

2023: TBD pic.twitter.com/5asxzBYsH2 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 27, 2022

The Red Wings are not quite in playoff shape, and without a coach, it’s hard to buy them as a contender in 2022-23. But the coincidence itself is a fun tidbit from the Avalanche winning. There have been some fans on Twitter poking fun at the joke, claiming that people should “book the Red Wings as cup winners” this season.

Detroit Red Wings are hopeful history repeats itself.

The likelihood is slim to none. The team is without a coach and still has several holes that need to be patched before the Detroit Red Wings look like a cup-winner or even a contender looking to make a deep run. The coincidence lines up and would surely be great, but things still have a ways to go for the Red Wings.

While history is very unlikely to repeat itself, the Red Wings faithful would be elated to see the team do it. Although, seeing the Red Wings make a playoff run and be in the hunt would be more than enough to stamp a success sticker on the 2022-23 season.

The next thing on the Red Wings’ radar should be the draft and ensuring they find the right bench boss to lead this team the rest of the way through this rebuild.

