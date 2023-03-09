Detroit Red Wings trade Steven Kampfer to Arizona Coyotes

According to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Detroit Red Wings have completed a trade. Bultmam reported just moments ago that the Red Wings have traded Steven Kampfer to the Arizona Coyotes. The Red Wings have since confirmed that the return package for Kampfer is “future considerations.”

Detroit Red Wings trade Steven Kampfer

Kampfer, a 34-year-old defenseman, has participated in 44 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League this season, earning 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 198 pounds and signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings on May 22, 2022. During the 2021-22 season, he accumulated 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and 49 penalty minutes in 46 games with Ak Bars Kazan in the Kontinental Hockey League, along with 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in six playoff games.

Since the 2010-11 season, Kampfer has played in 231 NHL games, representing the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers. In that span, he has collected 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) and 110 penalty minutes. In the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, he was originally selected 93rd overall in the fourth round by the Anaheim Ducks. As a rookie professional, he was a Black Ace on Boston's Stanley Cup championship team in 2011.