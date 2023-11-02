Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson named finalist for Silver Slugger award

In a season filled with stellar performances, Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson has emerged as a finalist for the highly coveted Silver Slugger Award. This recognition underscores the remarkable achievements of Torkelson during his breakout sophomore season in 2023, where he showcased his prowess with the bat and set several career highs.

Spencer Torkelson Breaks Out

During the 2023 season, the 24-year-old former No. 1 overall pick delivered a stellar performance, hitting for a .233 average with 141 hits, 34 doubles, 31 home runs, 94 RBI, and an impressive .758 OPS. Torkelson's exceptional statistics have propelled him into the select group of finalists competing for the Silver Slugger Award.

Torkelson faces stiff competition from other standout American League first basemen, including Triston Casas of the Boston Red Sox, Yandy Diaz from the Tampa Bay Rays, and Nathaniel Lowe representing the Texas Rangers.

Can Torkelson Win the Award?

Among his fellow finalists, Torkelson leads in home runs and RBI, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact on the field. However, he ranks third in slugging percentage, last in batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS.

The Silver Slugger Award winners will be unveiled on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET on November 9, where fans and baseball enthusiasts eagerly await the results. The complete list of finalists for both the American League and National League is provided below.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Perez, KC; Cal Raleigh, SEA; Adley Rutschman, BAL

First Base: Triston Casas, BOS; Yandy Diaz, TB; Nathaniel Lowe, TEX; Spencer Torkelson, DET

Second Base: Brandon Drury, LAA; Marcus Semien, TEX; Gleyber Torres, NYY

Shortstop: JP Crawford, SEA; Corey Seager, TEX; Bobby Witt Jr., KC

Third Base: Alex Bregman, HOU; Rafael Devers, BOS; Isaac Paredes, TB; José Ramírez, CLE

Outfield: Randy Arozarena, TB; Adolis García, TEX; Aaron Judge, NYY; Luis Robert Jr. CHW; Julio Rodríguez, SEA; Anthony Santander, BAL; Kyle Tucker, HOU

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, HOU; Shohei Ohtani, LAA

Utility: Brandon Drury, LAA; Gunnar Henderson, BAL; Whit Merrifield, TOR; Isaac Paredes, TB

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: William Contreras, MIL; Sean Murphy, ATL; JT Realmuto, PHI; Will Smith, LAD

First Base: Pete Alonso, NYM; Freddie Freeman, LAD; Matt Olson, ATL

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, ATL; Luis Arraez, MIA; Ketel Marte, ARI

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, SD; Francisco Lindor, NYM; Dansby Swanson, CHC; Trea Turner, PHI

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, STL; Manny Machado, SD; Max Muncy, LAD; Austin Riley, ATL

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL; Cody Bellinger, CHC; Mookie Betts, LAD; Corbin Carroll, ARI; Kyle Schwarber, PHI; Juan Soto, SD; Seiya Suzuki, CHC

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, PHI; JD Martinez, LAD; Marcell Ozuna, ATL; Jorge Soler, MIA

Utility: Cody Bellinger, CHC; Mookie Betts, LAD; Ha-Seong Kim, SD; Spencer Steer, CIN

Bottom Line – Awaiting the Results

As the baseball world eagerly anticipates the announcement of the Silver Slugger Award winners, fans of Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers are keeping their fingers crossed. Whether Torkelson secures the award or not, his remarkable season and recognition as a finalist are a testament to his potential and growing influence in the game.