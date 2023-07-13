Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers 2024 Schedule Released

By W.G. Brady
We may be just past the 2023 MLB All-Star break, but we now know who the full Detroit Tigers 2024 schedule will be. The Tigers will open up on the road on March 28 against the Chicago White Sox. Their hope opener will come on April 5 against the Oakland Athletics.

Here is the full schedule for the Tigers 2024 season:

Detroit Tigers 2024 Opening Day

Schedule Notes

  • Tigers will open their season on the road against the White Sox
  • The Home opener will be against the Oakland Athletics
  • The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be on July 16
  • The Tigers will conclude their 2024 regular season at home against the White Sox

Bottom Line: Focus on the Now

It is always fun to take a peek ahead at the schedule for the next season, but the bottom line is that the Tigers still have plenty to play for in 2023. They are currently 5.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, and Scott Harris has said that if the team gets hot over the next two weeks, they could make a move at the trade deadline.

